KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Aspex Management HK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Aspex Management HK Ltd cut its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048,366 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 7.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.13% of KE worth $235,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 830,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

