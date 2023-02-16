Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 1,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

