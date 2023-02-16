Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €625.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €625.00 ($672.04) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

EPA KER traded down €5.20 ($5.59) on Wednesday, hitting €561.40 ($603.66). The stock had a trading volume of 218,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €528.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €516.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

