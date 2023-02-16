Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

KDP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 8,495,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

