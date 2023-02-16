Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

