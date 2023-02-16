Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.60. 58,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,845. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.18. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

