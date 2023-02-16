Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 379,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 98,348 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,184,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 1,678,491 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,646,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 683,091 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,703,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

