Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.53

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.53 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.92). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,300,268 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Kier Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £332.93 million and a PE ratio of 2,505.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
Featured Stories
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.