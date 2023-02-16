Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Kin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $10.58 million and $382,889.05 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
