King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 9,333 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,390,000 after buying an additional 588,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,277,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

