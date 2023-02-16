King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $15,094,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.03 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

