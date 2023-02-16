King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.67 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of ESAB worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

ESAB opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

