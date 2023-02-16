King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.88 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

NYSE MUSA opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.64 and its 200-day moving average is $283.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

