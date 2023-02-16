King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $6,054,472. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

