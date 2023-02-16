King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,612 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $541,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $473,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after buying an additional 121,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $51.87 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

