King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 71,953 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of Primo Water worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

