King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 400 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

