King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,428,932 shares of company stock valued at $138,230,226. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

