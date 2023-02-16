Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $64.51 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $109.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

