Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $292.01. The stock had a trading volume of 178,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,767. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.