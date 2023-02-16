Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted Sells 7,406 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $73.66 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 105.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 358,355 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

