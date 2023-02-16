Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Knowles alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

About Knowles

KN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 987,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.