Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 6.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.49. 103,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 359,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.68.
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
