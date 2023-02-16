Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 6.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.49. 103,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 359,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

