Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 1.7%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 14,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 129,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
