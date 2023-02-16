Kujira 1-Day Volume Hits $352,687.84 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $78.82 million and $352,687.84 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.72418209 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $318,843.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

