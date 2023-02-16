KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading 1.7% Higher

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.24 and last traded at 1.19. 387,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 451,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.17.
KULR Technology Group Trading Down 1.6 %
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
