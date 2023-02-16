KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading 1.7% Higher

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.24 and last traded at 1.19. 387,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 451,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.17.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 1.6 %

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.