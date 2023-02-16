Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. 47,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,899. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $611.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.