Kyrrex (KRRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.43 Million

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Kyrrex has a market cap of $44.43 million and $1.12 million worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyrrex has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyrrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyrrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

