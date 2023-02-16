Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Lam Research worth $93,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $520.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $595.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.26.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

