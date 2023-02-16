Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 785 ($9.53) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 750 ($9.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 660 ($8.01) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 658.17 ($7.99).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 614 ($7.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.73. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 670 ($8.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 632.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

