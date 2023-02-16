Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.53) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 660 ($8.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 665.57 ($8.08).

LRE opened at GBX 617 ($7.49) on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 670 ($8.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 632.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

