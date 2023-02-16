LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of LHC Group worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $166.00 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.32 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

