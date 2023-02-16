Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 31,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 1,425,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. HSBC cut their price target on Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Li Auto by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Li Auto by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Li Auto by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Li Auto by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

