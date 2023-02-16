Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $68,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,656. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

