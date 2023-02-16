LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Raised to $3.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.70. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
