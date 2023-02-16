LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Raised to $3.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.70. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

