LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 6% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 3,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

