LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 6% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 3,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Group (LVWR)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.