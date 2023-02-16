Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,342. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.