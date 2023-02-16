Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,342. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

