Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $474.91. 895,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,984. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.