Locus Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $460,118.48 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $93.76 million and approximately $460,118.48 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00425589 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,020.04 or 0.28191793 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

