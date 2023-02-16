LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Price Performance

NASDAQ LGMK remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. LogicMark has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

