Long Pond Capital LP Acquires 6,282,035 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for about 10.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 4.57% of Independence Realty Trust worth $171,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 115.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 2,082,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

