Long Pond Capital LP Boosts Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,775 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust comprises approximately 5.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $95,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 352,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,549. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LXP Industrial Trust

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

