Long Pond Capital LP Invests $1.29 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.67. 52,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

