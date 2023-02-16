Long Pond Capital LP Purchases 106,073 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.26% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $58,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 94,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.