Long Pond Capital LP Reduces Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,154 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 4.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $73,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 39.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 108.3% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE STAG traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 470,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.