Long Pond Capital LP Sells 539,219 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,219 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 2.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $42,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

HLT stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.98. 441,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.93.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

