Long Pond Capital LP Sells 91,127 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,127 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.68% of Red Rock Resorts worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 210.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

RRR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 129,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

