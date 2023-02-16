Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.64. 255,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

