Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 315,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.67. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braskem Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.