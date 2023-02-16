Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares during the period. Priveterra Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMGMU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

About Priveterra Acquisition

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.